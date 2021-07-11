Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.73 ($3.21).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

O2D stock opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.69 ($3.17).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.