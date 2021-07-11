Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 2,561.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,665 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

