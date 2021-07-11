Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

TME stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

