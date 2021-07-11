Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $466.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $656.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $628.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $42,289,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,925 shares of company stock worth $69,658,602 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.