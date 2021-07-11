Texas Instruments Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.86.

TXN stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.5% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 211.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 557,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 378,127 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 111.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.