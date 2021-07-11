Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,353 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.86.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

