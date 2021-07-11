Tharisa (LON:THS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on THS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

LON THS opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 64.35 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of £349.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

