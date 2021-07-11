The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post $76.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.52 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $312.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.94 million to $312.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $340.92 million, with estimates ranging from $337.69 million to $344.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TBBK stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 516,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,553. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

