The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,400,650.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total transaction of $2,574,250.00.

On Friday, June 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,025.84, for a total transaction of $2,564,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00.

On Monday, June 21st, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $973.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,044.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $583.97 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,945,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,266.80.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

