The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. The Buckle makes up approximately 1.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,492 shares of company stock worth $3,942,950 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKE traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,169. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

