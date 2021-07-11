The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 238.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,477,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $35,440,692.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock worth $11,850,365. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

