The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the lowest is $3.22. The Cooper Companies reported earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $411.23. The company had a trading volume of 184,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $277.83 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

