The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,950 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,140 ($119.41).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,648 ($112.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £113.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,181.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.