The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,917.45 ($25.05).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,433 ($18.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.