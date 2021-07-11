The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $8.83 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.68.

NYSE GS opened at $371.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

