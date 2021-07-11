The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,331.33, a P/E/G ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

