The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.
The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,331.33, a P/E/G ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $50.21.
In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.
About The Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
