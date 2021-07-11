The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.04, but opened at $41.77. The Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 2,523 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 173.09, a P/E/G ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.