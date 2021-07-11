The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,764. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

