The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $29.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. 2,512,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.