The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) is Western Standard LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Western Standard LLC cut its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,953 shares during the quarter. The Marcus accounts for 4.3% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 238,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,354. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

