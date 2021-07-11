The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.16. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

