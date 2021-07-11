Theta Fuel 1-Day Volume Tops $107.16 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $107.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.