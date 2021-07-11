Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.30.

NYSE THO opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.