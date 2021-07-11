Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50,634.79

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $50,634.79 and $89,851.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00395769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

