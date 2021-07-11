Time New Bank Price Up 3.3% This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.31 or 0.00894189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005430 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.