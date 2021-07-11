TopBidder (BID) One Day Volume Tops $3,137.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $3,137.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00895480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005456 BTC.

About TopBidder

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,381,749 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

