Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.