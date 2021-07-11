Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,298 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of CARR opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

