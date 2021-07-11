Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $667.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $669.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

