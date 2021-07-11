Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,941,000 after purchasing an additional 275,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $392.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.71. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.32 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

