Toroso Investments LLC Buys 12,925 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 6,163 shares valued at $90,024. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $17.36 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.