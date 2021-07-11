Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

