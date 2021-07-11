Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 44,857 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,857 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 62.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 367,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 259,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

