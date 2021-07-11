Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 808.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $476.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

