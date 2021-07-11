Toroso Investments LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,352 shares of company stock worth $19,168,812. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

