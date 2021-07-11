Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 79.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,754,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,036 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $90.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

