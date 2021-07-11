Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 385 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.68.

GS opened at $371.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

