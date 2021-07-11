Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 0.55. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

