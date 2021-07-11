Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $192.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

