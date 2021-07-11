TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.97 Million

Brokerages expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report $166.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.09 million and the highest is $170.85 million. TowneBank reported sales of $162.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $656.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.60 million to $657.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $609.62 million to $624.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 169,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,107. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

