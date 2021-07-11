TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $166.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.85 million. TowneBank reported sales of $162.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $656.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.60 million to $657.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $609.62 million to $624.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

NASDAQ TOWN traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,107. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

