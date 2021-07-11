Tribe 24 Hour Volume Hits $917,890.00 (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $153.12 million and approximately $917,890.00 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00895235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

