TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $71,829.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00053776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.00868483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005364 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.