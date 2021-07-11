Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) vs. TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Head to Head Review

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tucows and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 1.71% 7.90% 1.80% TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tucows and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $311.20 million 2.73 $5.78 million N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.20 $102.90 million $0.61 50.79

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Tucows.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tucows and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00 TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 12 0 2.75

Tucows presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.65%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.45%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Tucows.

Summary

Tucows beats TELUS International (Cda) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

