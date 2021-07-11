Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

TUFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

