Two Creeks Capital Management LP Sells 426,835 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426,835 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology makes up 4.9% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $81,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $70,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

AZPN stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.49. 266,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.87. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $93.55 and a one year high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,649 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,790. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

