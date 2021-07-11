U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

USCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.37.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $136,952. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth about $3,365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 55,173 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

