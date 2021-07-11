U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

USX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $7,742,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.