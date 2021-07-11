UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Momo worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Momo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,459,000 after buying an additional 222,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Momo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,610,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Momo by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,160,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after buying an additional 403,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Momo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,086,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

