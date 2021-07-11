UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of BWX Technologies worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

